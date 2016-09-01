Airport manager retires

After almost 14 years, the airport in Hay River is no longer being managed by Kelly O’Connor.

On Aug. 30, he officially retired but the new manager of the Hay River/Merlyn Carter Airport had already assumed her new duties on Aug. 15.

O’Connor said he became airport manager in November 2002.

“So it’s 13 years and 10 months I’ve been airport manager here,” he said.

That places him second on the list of longest-serving managers at the airport since it opened in 1944. Only Hughie Semple – who was airport manager for 21 years from 1956 to 1977 – served longer in the position.

