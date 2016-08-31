Decolonization highlighted

A new voice is being heard in K’atlodeeche First Nation.

The voice belongs to Sean Tambour Marshall, who is explaining and promoting the need for decolonization.

Marshall recently began hosting a discussion group on the Hay River Reserve to talk about decolonization.

“It’s not about pointing the finger or shaming or causing guilt,” he told The Hub. “It’s about honesty, and at the end of the day in regard to decolonizing oneself or decolonizing one’s nation or homelands, it comes down to love and respect, and holistic viewpoints on history, on politics, on all of that because we’ve been fed one side that glorifies the conqueror, which is not reality.”

