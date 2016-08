Educational excellence exalted

An employee of K’atlodeeche First Nation has been named one of the winners of an Excellence in Education Award from the South Slave Divisional Education Council (SSDEC).

The Partner in Education Award was presented to Misty Pynten, who serves as a student counsellor at Chief Sunrise Education Centre.

