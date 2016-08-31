Ice surface planning underway

The Town of Hay River has started planning for alternative ice surfaces for this coming winter.
They will be needed because the community’s former arena is now basically flattened in a demolition project to make way for a new Don Stewart Recreation Centre.
“We’ve struck a sub-committee to work on coming up with a plan for the coming season,” said Mayor Brad Mapes. “We’ve got to meet here in the next little bit to kind of tie things together. It’s definitely going to be a challenge.”
