Dog reunited with owner

If Paws the dog could speak, she would have an amazing story of survival to tell.

As it is, the story of the emaciated sled dog being found alive – barely – after almost seven weeks lost north of Fort Providence is told by Wes Hinchey.

Hinchey, the owner of Arctic Alarm in Yellowknife, was driving to Hay River on Aug. 30 when he saw a dog on the shoulder of Highway 3.

“I didn’t realize it was a dog right away, he said.”I thought it was a coyote maybe or something, and after it had passed it just sort of clicked in my head that it was a collar on it, not a marking on the neck, and it was very thin. So I decided I would turn around figuring it was 100 klicks basically between Edzo and Fort Prov. I didn’t figure it was going to make it more than a couple of more days.”

FOR THE REST OF THE STORY CHECK OUT THE ONLINE VERSION THURSDAY OR THE PRINT EDITION WEDNESDAY.