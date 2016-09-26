Elks Soccer Tournament attracts 41 teams

The annual Elks Soccer Tournament took place over the weekend.

The Sept. 23 to 25 event attracted 41 teams from many schools in the NWT.

Princess Alexandra School won two banners – one for Girls Grade 4/5 and the other for Girls Grade 6/7.

Other banners went to:

Yellowknife’s St. Patrick High School White team in the 2002/2003 girls category;

Yellowknife’s Ecole Allain St-Cyr in the 2004/2005 boys category;

St. Patrick High School White team in the 2002/2003 boys category;

St. Patrick High School White team in the 19 and under girls category (with Diamond Jenness Secondary School finishing second);

Yellowknife’s Sir John Franklin High School in the 19 and under boys category;

Fort Smith’s Joseph Burr Tyrrell School in the boys 2006/2007 category (with Ecole Boreale finishing second).