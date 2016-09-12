Friends visit up North from down under

Travellers from the south – way south – are getting to experience a bit of what life is like in the North.

This week, a group of 15 visitors from Australia is being hosted by the Friendship Force chapter in Hay River. Friendship Force is a non-profit cultural exchange organization.

Nancy Makepeace, past president of the Hay River Friendship Force and exchange director for the visit, said it is the first time the group has welcomed anyone from Australia.

FOR THE REST OF THE STORY, CHECK OUT THE ONLINE VERSION THURDAY OR THE PRINT EDITION WEDNESDAY.