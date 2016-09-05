Getting active for a cause

Ecology North is encouraging people in Hay River to leave their cars at home for just one day, and bike, walk or carpool to work.

That one day is Sept. 22 – World Car-Free Day.

The idea – which has been around for over 20 years – has ecological and financial benefits but it is also a way to get active.

“I’ve found that even if you’re biking a short distance, it’s still really good exercise,” said Marissa Oteiza, who is the manager of the Ecology North office in Hay River and the organizer of the community’s Car-Free Day. “It’s a great workout and you notice a difference. Like people say, sitting is the smoking of our generation.”

