Healing journey leads to return

A woman who grew up in poverty and a challenging family situation in Hay River has returned more than three decades later to become town manager.

That is the inspiring story of Gloria Murdock-Smith, who started her new job as senior administrative officer (SAO) with the Town of Hay River on Sept. 12.

The coming full circle aspect of her new role is one reason she applied for the job.

“Six weeks ago when I saw the ad, I contemplated, ‘Wow, what if I came back home?’ she said, noting she hadn’t been here for 34 years, except for a brief visit, after living in the West Channel for about 22 years.

