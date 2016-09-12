Land for pellet mill to be cleared

NNSL file photo In May, Brad Mapes, the majority owner of Aurora Wood Pellets Ltd., pointed out features of the land where he will be building a wood pellet mill in Enterprise.

The economic benefits have begun from a proposed wood pellet mill in Enterprise.

Aurora Wood Pellets Ltd. has issued a request for proposals (RFP) to contractors to harvest timber off the proposed 3.2-square-kilometre site of the mill.

The deadline for submissions is Sept. 26 and the contract is expected to be awarded no later than Oct. 1.

Brad Mapes, the president and CEO of Aurora Wood Pellets Ltd., said the contract will be the first economic spinoff from the project.

