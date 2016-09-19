No action on ammonia leak

The Workers’ Safety and Compensation Commission (WSCC) will not be taking any action as a result of an ammonia leak on July 18 during the demolition of the old rec centre.

“The WSCC has concluded our inspection of the ammonia leak incident in Hay River,” stated spokesperson Kim Walker on Sept. 15. “We did not issue any directions as a result of this inspection.”

Directions are instructions given by the commission under the Safety Act. A direction would require a party to take certain actions to ensure compliance with the act and its regulations.

