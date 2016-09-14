PA School student wins trip to Ottawa

A student from Princess Alexandra School will be heading to Ottawa in November as a result of a video about her project in the NWT Heritage Fair.

Rochelle Smith won first place in the Hay River Heritage Fair, and third place overall in the NWT Heritage Fair in Yellowknife in May.

Afterward, she was invited to make a short video about her project titled The Fight to Become a Person which focused on the Famous Five, a group of women who fought to allow women to sit in the Canadian Senate.

