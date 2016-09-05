Schumann changes jobs

Wally Schumann now has more responsibilities with the GNWT.

In a cabinet shuffle announced by Premier Bob McLeod on Sept. 2, Schumann was named the minister for the Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment (ITI) and the Department of Public Works and Services. In addition, the Hay River South MLA continues as minister of Transportation.

“When it rolled out, I was very honoured to be selected to have those three portfolios on behalf of the Government of the Northwest Territories,” he said, calling them significant departments. “I look at them as some of the files that kind of drive some of the economy and infrastructure in the Northwest Territories. So it’s going to be a big undertaking and I’m going to have to put a lot of hard work into trying to make all three successful.”

FOR THE REST OF THE STORY CHECK OUT THE ONLINE VERSION THURSDAY OR THE PRINT EDITION WEDNESDAY.