Triathlon draws big crowd

The Great Hay River Triathlon suddenly became a big sporting event this year.

On Sept. 10 – a rainy, windy and generally miserable day – 39 people still showed up to compete as individuals or as part of teams in the triathlon.

Ashley Coombs, the aquatics supervisor with the Town of Hay River and the organizer of the event, said it is believed to have been the biggest turnout ever.

“That’s what everybody was saying,” she said. “They couldn’t believe the outstanding participation this year.”

