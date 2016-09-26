Writer releases book about living on the land

Larry Frolick, a writer living in Hay River, has just released his 10th book.

The work is entitled Crow Never Dies: Life on the Great Hunt.

“It’s about life on the land today as practised mainly by older people, by elders traditionally,” he said, noting most of those people are older than 60.

“The story is based on me hanging out with these guys and recording and writing what they told me and what they did and how they thought about things,” he said, noting that included hunters, fishers, berry pickers and craftspeople.

