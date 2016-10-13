Candlelight vigil remembers loss of Const. Chris Worden

In a sombre vigil that has been repeated for years, residents of Hay River gathered on Oct. 6 to remember the life and service of RCMP Const. Christopher Worden.

Oct. 6 is the date in 2007 when Worden was shot and killed while on duty in Hay River.

At the time of his passing, he was just 30 years of age and left behind a wife and an infant child.

Worden served in Hay River from October 2005 to the time of his death.

Every year since, residents have gathered at the Don Stewart Recreation Centre and walked to the RCMP Detachment while carrying candles. Flowers are then laid at the base of the detachment’s flagpole.

This year, about 55 people gathered for the procession.

Mayor Brad Mapes was among those at the vigil.

“I think it’s important for our community to remember the loss,” Mapes told The Hub.

Mapes said the community also needs to recognize the services of today’s RCMP members and the risks they take in helping to keep Hay River safe.

In addition, the mayor said the community must continue to deal with social issues, including crime, and that will help make officers safer.

The vigil was also attended by the detachment’s commanding officer Sgt. Philippe Cyr and several other Mounties.

It’s about remembering those that have make the ultimate sacrifice, Cyr said of the vigil. “In the RCMP and law enforcement, we are all brothers and sisters with this common goal of protecting communities that we serve.”

Cyr said that Worden was a well-respected friend, father and husband, and remembering his service to Hay River extends his legacy in the community.

–Paul Bickford