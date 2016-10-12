Curlers hit bowling lanes

Now that curling is no longer a sports option this coming winter in Hay River, some people have turned to bowling.

Angela Carter can’t say for sure that she wouldn’t be on a bowling team if curling was still available this year.

However, she said, “Four of our five players are curlers.”

And it’s been two years since they bowled as a team, and curled during that time.

“We bowled for years before we went over to curling,” she said. “Sometimes it’s nice to have that break and we were all quite happy to come back and bowl again this year.”

Carter – taking a quick break from bowling on Oct. 7 at Lizard’s Lounge & Lanes – said it is absolutely good to have the option of bowling.

