Festival to celebrate story and song

The Ko K’e Music and Spoken Word Festival will make a stop in Hay River on Oct. 17.

The festival, which is being presented by the Northern Arts and Cultural Centre (NACC) in Yellowknife, will feature two acts.

Quantum Tangle – consisting of Yellowknife performers Grey Gritt and Tiffany Ayalik –combines throatsinging, haunting melodies and traditional legends.

FOR THE REST OF THE STORY CHECK OUT THE ONLINE EDITION THURSDAY OR THE PRINT EDITION WEDNESDAY.