Health minister questioned over Woodland Manor injury

A violent altercation last month between two residents at Woodland Manor was among the first issues raised as the new session of the legislative assembly began on Oct. 13.

Hay River North MLA Rocky (RJ) Simpson told the legislature the incident, which he said caused a fairly significant injury, is an ongoing concern at the long-term care facility.

One resident was hurt in the Sept. 9 incident at Woodland Manor, a home for the aged and disabled.

“I’ve spoken with residents of the long-term care and extended care units in Hay River,” Simpson said according to Hansard. “This incident has put many of them on edge, and they’re now concerned for their own safety. The health authority has been very proactive in trying to mitigate these risks, but, in the current system, only so much can be done to protect residents’ safety.”

