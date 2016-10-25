NTCL evaluating merits of extending protection

Northern Transportation Company Ltd. (NTCL) says it has a decision to make.

Since April 27, the financially-troubled company has had court protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) to facilitate restructuring and refinancing of its operations, and that protection is set to expire on Oct. 31 unless it is extended.

“It was a difficult decision to enter into this CCAA process but the company explored all available options and we were left with no other option,” said Mark Fleming, vice-president of the Inuvialuit Development Corporation, which owns NTCL, in a brief written statement to The Hub on Oct. 22.

FOR THE REST OF THE STORY, CHECK OUT THE PRINT EDITION WEDNESDAY OR THE ONLINE VERSION THURSDAY.