Pumpkin-carving time

With Halloween fast approaching, it’s that time of year to get jack-o’-lanterns ready.

So Soaring Eagle Friendship Centre invited people to an afternoon of pumpkin-carving on Oct. 22.

As appropriate music played, such as The Monster Mash, families practised how to turn a pumpkin into the classic symbol of Halloween.

FOR MORE PHOTOS, CHECK OUT THE PRINT EDITION ON WEDNESDAY.