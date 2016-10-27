Regional recycling pitch attracts interest

It seems there are a lot of people interested in Ecology North’s idea of establishing a regional waste transfer station in the South Slave, possibly in Enterprise.

An Oct. 19 public meeting in Enterprise on the idea attracted 17 people from the region.

“I’m really impressed with the turnout,” said Marissa Oteiza, the manager of the Ecology North office in Hay River. “There are more people here than I was expecting. So it’s good.”

A waste transfer station would be a kind of recycling facility where people from surrounding communities could bring their recyclable materials which would be re-used or sorted, stored and then shipped out.

