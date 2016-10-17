Reserve pushes for online support

K’atlodeeche First Nation has entered a national competition to try to win more funding to help build an arena on the Hay River Reserve.

The competition involves projects from across Canada seeking to obtain online votes and possibly money from the Aviva Community Fund, which was created seven years ago by the Aviva Canada insurance company.

“I’ve heard of the program before and I was trying to think of ways that it could be used and then the arena came up,” said Sharon Pekok, the director of recreation for the First Nation. “And even though we did get a certain amount of funding from different agencies, we’re still short of funding.”

