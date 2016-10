Tourism season stats look good

The GNWT has released very positive tourism numbers for 2015/2016.

According to the statistics released on Oct. 7, visitation numbers matched the highest-ever achieved, and expenditures were the largest ever recorded in the NWT.

For 2015/2016, the total number of visitors was 93,910, an 11 per cent increase from the 84,810 visitors in 2014/2015.

