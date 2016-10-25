Volleyball teams medal up

Teams from Hay River made their presence known at the recent ninth-annual Lawrie Hobart Memorial Volleyball Tournament in Fort Smith.

Teams from Diamond Jenness Secondary School (DJSS), Princess Alexandra (PA) School and Ecole Boreale were at the Oct. 14 to 16 tournament.

Diamond Jenness had 10 teams entered.

Three teams finished with silver medals – the Grade 8 Boys, the Grade 8 Girls and the 19-and-Under Girls.

