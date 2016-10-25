Volleyball teams medal up

photo courtesy of Princess Alexandra School Princess Alexandra School in the near side of the court battled Joseph Burr Tyrrell School of Fort Smith during the recent Lawrie Hobart Memorial Volleyball Tournament in Fort Smith.

Teams from Hay River made their presence known at the recent ninth-annual Lawrie Hobart Memorial Volleyball Tournament in Fort Smith.

Teams from Diamond Jenness Secondary School (DJSS), Princess Alexandra (PA) School and Ecole Boreale were at the Oct. 14 to 16 tournament.

Diamond Jenness had 10 teams entered.

Three teams finished with silver medals – the Grade 8 Boys, the Grade 8 Girls and the 19-and-Under Girls.

