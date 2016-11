Ace of spades gets caught

The Chase the Ace weekly lottery came to a sudden and dramatic end on Nov. 4 with a massive jackpot for one lucky Hay River man.

Les Ring drew the ace of spades from a black box containing just 10 cards, and thereby won $511,034.

“I’m speechless,” he told a crowd of people witnessing the draw at The Doghouse Sports Bar in The Ptarmigan Inn.

