Apprentices awarded ceremoniously

A new crop of entrants into the trades was recognized in Hay River on Nov. 4.

The Hay River Apprenticeship and Occupational Awards were handed out at a ceremony at The Ptarmigan Inn.

“We are here to celebrate the successes of the NWT apprenticeship and occupational training programs for the 2015-2016 academic year,” said Lionel Painchaud, a career development officer in Hay River with the Department of Education, Culture and Employment (ECE). “And let me tell you it’s been quite the year. This year more so than any other year that we can remember Hay River apprentices have captured more awards than they have ever done before.”

