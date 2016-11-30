Bailey acclaimed to new term as president of Metis Nation

Garry Bailey of Fort Resolution has been acclaimed to another term as president of the Northwest Territory Metis Nation at its annual general meeting in Fort Smith.

The organization’s biannual elections took place on Nov. 20.

Following his return to the presidency, Bailey said the Metis nation is moving toward a deal with the federal and territorial governments on self-government, land and resources – a process that began in the mid-1990s.

