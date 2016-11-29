Bomb threat reported

A reported bomb threat is prompting the Hay River Mayor to issue a warning.

“Residents of Hay River, RCMP and Emergency Response are asking for your co-operation to please stay away from the Hay River Esso, Aurora Ford and school areas. There has been a bomb threat called in to the Hay River Esso that is currently being investigated. The schools are currently on lock down as a precaution. We will update you as soon as we know more. Thank you,” wrote Brade Mapes in a Facebook post at 12:10 Wednesday.

RCMP later confirmed in a news release that police are responding to a bomb threat near the Esso station having received the threat at noon.

The schools are on lock down, say RCMP.

“Public safety is our number one concern at this time. We urge the citizens of Hay River to heed the police request of refraining to attend to or near the suspected location of the bomb threat. This will assist us as we move forward on this investigation”, states RCMP spokesperson Const. Matt Halstead.

The Diamond Jenness Secondary School office did not respond immediately to requests for comment, however South Slave Divisional Education Council superintendent Curtis Brown was available to confirm Princess Alexandra School was in lockdown.

“I don’t have very much to tell you,” he said, “but basically the RCMP has informed us to be in lockdown and that’s all we know.

“We understand the threat is outside and that’s why we’ve been ordered to keep the doors locked and to not let anyone out.”

-Josh Long