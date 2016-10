Chase for the ace continues

The Chase the Ace weekly lottery in Hay River is about to cross the half-million-dollar threshold.

That’s because the Oct. 28 jackpot of $391,146 was not won.

Bridgette Dumas of Hay River held the ticket giving her the right to draw for the ace of spades from a diminishing deck of cards – 11 remaining cards placed in a black box – and that would have won the jackpot, but she drew the jack of clubs.

FOR THE REST OF THE STORY, CHECK OUT THE ONLINE VERSION THURSDAY OR THE PRINT EDITION WEDNESDAY.