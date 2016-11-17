Education council wins national honour

photo courtesy of South Slave Divisional Education Council The South Slave Divisional Education Council (SSDEC) was presented with the Indigenous Organization Award from Indspire on Nov. 4 in Toronto. On hand from the South Slave for the award ceremony were, left to right, Shirley Lamalice, Doris Camsell, Nathalie Diaz, Brandie Miersch, Ann Pischinger, Diane Tourangeau, Kaysea Fountain, Brent Kaulback, Angie Fabien and superintendent Curtis Brown.

The South Slave Divisional Education Council has been honoured with one of the most prestigious awards an education body in Canada can win – the Indigenous Organization Award presented by Indspire, the largest funder of indigenous education aside from the federal government.

A group of South Slave delegates were on hand during the Nov. 4 award ceremony in Toronto, including aboriginal language instructors and teachers attending an Indspire conference, regional staff presenting workshops and a council representative invited to receive the award.

