Education council wins national honour

The South Slave Divisional Education Council has been honoured with one of the most prestigious awards an education body in Canada can win – the Indigenous Organization Award presented by Indspire, the largest funder of indigenous education aside from the federal government.

A group of South Slave delegates were on hand during the Nov. 4 award ceremony in Toronto, including aboriginal language instructors and teachers attending an Indspire conference, regional staff presenting workshops and a council representative invited to receive the award.

