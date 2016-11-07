Hockey dream chased

Abby Webster is determined to reach her hockey goal.

“I’m really looking into playing university hockey, Division 1 hopefully,” said the 16-year-old, referring to the top ranks of university sports in the United States.

Making it to an American university team might also mean an athletic scholarship.

It’s a lofty goal but Webster is doing everything in her power to improve as a hockey player, including leaving Hay River for more opportunities in the sport elsewhere.

