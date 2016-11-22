Ice road crossing on Hay River may be open by end of month

The ice road across the Hay River – connecting the town and the reserve – is expected to be open before the end of November.

“We started flooding so that we’re hoping to have the ice crossing for cars and light traffic open by the end of the month, which is about normal,” said Peter Groenen, the CEO with K’atlodeeche First Nation. “Usually it opens sometime in November.”

The flooding, which builds up the thickness of the ice, began last week.

FOR THE REST OF THE STORY CHECK OUT THE ONLINE VERSION THURSDAY OR THE PRINT EDITION WEDNESDAY.