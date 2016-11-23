New campaign launched against youth addictions

In just one day last week, a youth addictions awareness campaign was created at the Soaring Eagle Friendship Centre.

The campaign emerged on Nov. 15 from the new Beneficial Exploration of Ambition and Resourcefulness (BEAR) program.

“This was outside of what we were going to do in our program,” said BEAR instructor Nicole Klause of the addictions awareness campaign. “This was never planned. It was kind of a brainstorming session that turned into this.”

The campaign – called Light at the End of the Tunnel – is mostly the idea of Tali Warrington, a participant in the BEAR program.

