NWT cabinet invades Ottawa

Premier Bob McLeod and his whole cabinet dropped into Ottawa last week for a visit.

And McLeod described the trip as a success in making the NWT’s concerns known at the highest levels of the federal government.

“We felt this was timely for the premier and cabinet to travel to Ottawa to meet with federal ministers, parliamentary committees and others as part of our federal engagement strategy,” he said, noting the ministers focused on priorities such as climate change.

FOR THE REST OF THE STORY, CHECK OUT THE ONLINE VERSION THURSDAY OR THE PRINT EDITION WEDNESDAY.