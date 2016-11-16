Online auction underway

A seventh-annual online auction is currently underway to raise money for medical equipment in Hay River.

The auction – which began on Nov. 14 and will run to Nov. 28 – is being presented by the Hay River Hospital Foundation in partnership with the Rotary Club of Hay River Sunrise.

Heather Coakwell, the chair of the foundation, said medical equipment is always changing.

“So you’re always going to need newer, better, more updated all the time,” she said. “Medical equipment is always more and more advanced every time you turn around, so there’s always bigger and better out there that we would like to get. Anything that would make it easier for the client is a bonus.”

