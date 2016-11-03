Reserve awaits results from bid to fund arena

Voting has now closed in an online completion that K’atlodeeche First Nation hopes may result in more funding to help build an arena on the Hay River Reserve.

However, the First Nation will now have to wait until Nov. 7 to see if it has been successful in winning support from the Aviva Community Fund.

“It was over 4,000 votes we had,” said Peter Groenen, the chief executive officer of the First Nation.

Groenen doesn’t know if that will be enough votes.

FOR THE REST OF THE STORY, CHECK OUT THE ONLINE VERSION THURSDAY OR THE PRINT EDITION WEDNESDAY.