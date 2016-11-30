Room for recreation

Much of the concern over the rebuilding of the Don Stewart Recreation Centre has focused on the temporary absence of the arena and curling rink.

However, the rebuild means two other important spaces for recreational activities are gone – the Community Hall and the smaller Doug Weiterman Hall.

That has left the town’s recreation department making the best of a bad situation and finding various spaces for activities.

FOR THE REST OF THE STORY, CHECK OUT THE ONLINE VERSION THURSDAY OR THE PRINT EDITION WEDNESDAY.