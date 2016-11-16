U-15 boys claim Spike It! banner

photo courtesy of Kelly Webster The under-15 boys volleyball team from Diamond Jenness Secondary School – which won a first-place banner at the Senior Spike It! territorial championships in Yellowknife – consisted of, left to right, head coach Kelvin Yee, Mathew Lafferty, Trey Beck, Zack Horton, Caleb Brockway, Nick Suwala, Riis Schaub, Bryce Smith and Jacob Harder.

A volleyball team from Hay River has made an impact at Senior Spike It!, the territorial championships in Yellowknife.

The under-15 boys team from Diamond Jenness Secondary School walked away from the Nov. 4 to 6 competition with a first-place banner.

“We finished number one,” said Kelvin Yee, who is in his second year as head coach of the team.

To claim the Tier 1 banner, they beat Chief Jimmy Bruneau School of Behchoko.

The gold medal match was a best-of-five, and Diamond Jenness won three games to zero.

