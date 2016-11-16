U-15 boys claim Spike It! banner

A volleyball team from Hay River has made an impact at Senior Spike It!, the territorial championships in Yellowknife.
The under-15 boys team from Diamond Jenness Secondary School walked away from the Nov. 4 to 6 competition with a first-place banner.
“We finished number one,” said Kelvin Yee, who is in his second year as head coach of the team.
To claim the Tier 1 banner, they beat Chief Jimmy Bruneau School of Behchoko.
The gold medal match was a best-of-five, and Diamond Jenness won three games to zero.
FOR THE REST OF THE STORY CHECK OUT THE ONLINE VERSION THURSDAY OR THE PRINT EDITION WEDNESDAY.