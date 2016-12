Badminton tournament grows

The number of competitors in an annual badminton tournament in Hay River has made a dramatic leap upwards.

This year’s event – held from Dec. 1 to 3 at Diamond Jenness Secondary School – attracted an estimated 149 players from Grade 7 up to an open division including adults, according to organizer Kelly Webster.

That compares to about 88 players last year.



FOR THE REST OF THE STORY CHECK OUT THE ONLINE VERSION THURSDAY OR THE PRINT EDITION WEDNESDAY.