Breakfast with Santa

Breakfast with Santa – one of the special features of Christmas in Hay River – was held on Dec. 10.

Many families gathered at the Royal Canadian Legion for the free pancake breakfast, and a chance to meet Santa Claus.

The event was sponsored by Local 6 of the Union of Northern Workers, Northwestern Air Lease Ltd. and the Town of Hay River.

