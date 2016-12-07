Christmas Bird Count set to run

The annual Christmas Bird Count – one of the best examples of citizen science in the world – is set for Dec. 17 in the Hay River area.

Gary Vizniowski, a local birder and the organizer of the local count, explained the international event is a chance to estimate the number of birds in the area.

“Basically, it runs all day from 12:01 a.m. until midnight,” he said. “But usually we’re just out daylight hours, which are not too long because that’s pretty close to the shortest day of the year.”

Vizniowski said two types of observers can participate in the count.

One group of people simply watch the bird feeders in their yards, and count the number and species of the birds they see.

