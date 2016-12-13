Diamond Jenness principal honoured

Lynne Beck, the principal of Diamond Jenness Secondary School, has been recognized with an award from the GNWT.

On Dec. 9, she was presented with the 2016 Ministerial Restorative Justice Award from the Department of Justice during the morning assembly of students.

Beck was honoured for establishing restorative justice practices at the school as an alternative form of discipline.

“I am very honoured to receive this on behalf of not only myself but the entire staff and student body here,” she told the assembly.

