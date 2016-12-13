Diamond Jenness principal honoured

Paul Bickford/NNSL photo Lynne Beck, centre, the principal of Diamond Jenness Secondary School, was presented the 2016 NWT Ministerial Restorative Justice Award on Dec. 9. Steve Versteeg, right, the manager of programs and projects at community justice and policing with the Department of Justice, made the presentation. Also on hand was Bobbi Hamilton, left, the co-ordinator of the Hay River Community Justice Committee.

Lynne Beck, the principal of Diamond Jenness Secondary School, has been recognized with an award from the GNWT.

On Dec. 9, she was presented with the 2016 Ministerial Restorative Justice Award from the Department of Justice during the morning assembly of students.

Beck was honoured for establishing restorative justice practices at the school as an alternative form of discipline.

“I am very honoured to receive this on behalf of not only myself but the entire staff and student body here,” she told the assembly.

