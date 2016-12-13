Double gold for Kyzer Hehn

Mason Bruneau is the best judoka to come out of Hay River in recent times.

Kyzer Hehn, though, has his eyes set on becoming the next best judoka to come out of Hay River.

The nine-year-old was the lone judoka from the town at the second annual Arctic Open tournament in Yellowknife last weekend and came out with two gold medals in his age and weight class. The medals were split into two categories: one for ground techniques and one for standing techniques. The standing technique gold medal came after he won two matches and it’s the second year in a row he’s won gold at the tournament.

FOR THE REST OF THE STORY CHECK OUT THE ONLINE VERSION THURSDAY OR THE PRINT EDITION WEDNESDAY.