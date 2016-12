Esso bomb threat false: police

A call threatening a bomb at the Hay River Esso service station turned out to be a false alarm last week.

According to the Hay River RCMP, the threat was received by the business just before noon on Nov. 29.

After a thorough search, RCMP said no explosive device was found and expressed confidence the area was safe in an announcement at about 2:20 p.m.

FOR THE REST OF THE STORY CHECK OUT THE ONLINE VERSION THURSDAY OR THE PRINT EDITION WEDNESDAY.