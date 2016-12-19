Firefighter of the Year named

Ian Flood has been honoured as the Firefighter of the Year with the Hay River Fire Department.

Flood, who has been a member of the department for just over three years, received the award on Dec. 10 at the annual Firefighters’ Ball.

“I was really surprised, a bit shocked, I guess,” he said of his reaction to being honoured.

Flood was recognized for his dedicated involvement with the volunteer department.

“I always think it’s a good thing to give back to people in one way or another, maybe to people who are not as fortunate as yourself or in other ways, and I thought the fire department is a good opportunity to give back,” he told The Hub. “It’s also a good way to learn a lot of new skills, I think, not only just on the fire side of it, but also on the emergency medical responder side of it, because we do both.”

