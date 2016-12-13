Getting to know water polo

An initiative is underway to introduce a new sport to Hay River – water polo.

“With the whole demolition of the arena, we’re looking to implement some new programs for the aquatic centre as it’s the only existing rec facility right now that we have,” said Ashley Coombs, aquatic supervisor with the Town of Hay River. “It’s drawing a lot of people to it, so we’re trying to get creative with some new programs, and water polo has kind of always been one of those ones that’s just been there in the back of our minds.”

FOR THE REST OF THE STORY CHECK OUT THE ONLINE VERSION THURSDAY OR THE PRINT EDITION WEDNESDAY.