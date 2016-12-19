GNWT buys assets of NTCL

The GNWT has purchased assets of the financially-troubled Northern Transportation Company Limited (NTCL).

Finance Minister Robert C. McLeod confirmed the $7.5-million purchase in a Dec. 16 news release.

The government took the action to protect the petroleum product supply chain through barging for isolated communities along the Mackenzie River and Arctic coast, which do not have other economical options for obtaining fuel and other goods.

“It is the role of government to ensure that essential services are provided to residents and that the costs for providing these services are affordable,” said McLeod in the news release. “Purchasing NTCL assets was good value for money and makes sure that the marine transportation sector in the NWT will be sustained. The GNWT will be reaching out to private sector partners in the coming months to come up with a made-in-the-North marine transportation services solution for our residents.”

