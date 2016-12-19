Heading back to nationals

The Zoey Walsh junior women’s curling team from Hay River will once again represent the NWT at the national championships.

And that is despite not having anywhere to practise or play in Hay River because of the ongoing reconstruction of the Don Stewart Recreation Centre.

“It was kind of challenging as we didn’t really have anywhere to practise,” said Walsh. “We had to go to Fort Smith. I feel like we did pretty good and we’re definitely improving.”

