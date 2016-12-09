Mourning Deagan

Deagan Clavette, known by many as the ‘bubble’ child of Hay River, has died. Hay River Mayor Brad Mapes acknowledged the passing of the brave little boy on his Facebook page.

“It is with great sadness that our community mourns the loss of Deagan Clavette. We all came together as a community to help the family so they could focus on the needs of their little boy,” Mapes posted. “I would like to ask that everyone comes together again to help this family through their great loss. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family as this little angel is now watching over us all.”

The boy, who would have turned three years old in March, died on Sunday. He had been battling rare, life threatening allergies for most of his young life. The exact cause of death has not been revealed.

Deagan’s mother, Jennifer Tregidgo-Clavette, has previously described her son as living a “bubble life.” The toddler’s life-threatening reactions to more than 25 known foods and products left him living in Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton since October 2014, except for a few short periods outside of the hospital.

“Deagan lives one day at a time, enduring life-threatening health issues but always with a smile on his face,” Tregidgo-Clavette wrote in a special message read at a fundraising dinner on Deagan Day in Hay River back in April.

Tregidgo-Clavette told Hay River Hub that while Deagan was too young to know what was going on in Hay River, he was aware his life was quite different from other children.

She was almost speechless when she heard the fundraiser has surpassed its goal of raising $50,000.

“There are no words to describe what I’m feeling,” she told the newspaper. “I’m so grateful to everyone who has helped us.”

Deagan Day was an all-day event starting with a pancake breakfast and craft sale, and ending with a dinner and auction.

Tregidgo-Clavette could not be in Hay River for Deagan Day as she was in Edmonton with her son.

“I’d love to have been there and see everybody,” she said. “I’d be giving everyone a big hug and thanking them.”

The couple had been renting a house in Edmonton to be with their son.

The funds raised in Hay River went toward the supplies needed to maintain a sterile environment for Deagan, as well as living expenses for the family.

Funeral arrangements had not been announced as of press time.

–John McFadden